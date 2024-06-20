State Senate ethics committee finds probable cause to sustain complaint against Faith Winter

DENVER — A state Senate ethics committee on Thursday determined there was enough probable cause to sustain an ethics complaint against state Senator Faith Winter.

The complaint was filed by the Northglenn City Council after Winter appeared intoxicated at a Northglenn community meeting.

"I'd like to entertain discussion from members of the committee about whether we feel prepared at this time to make a determination regarding probable cause," said Senator Julie Gonzales, chair of the state Senate ethics committee.

Our partners at The Denver Post reported that Winter appeared to slur her words when she spoke to the crowd during the April 3 meeting. Northglenn City Council members claimed Winter appeared to be drunk at two separate meetings earlier this year.

During its investigation, the ethics committee reviewed footage from those meetings.

"In the aftermath of the meeting, I received a number of emails, messages, public comment from Coloradans. That to me supports the determination in my mind that there is probable cause," Gonzales said.

Winter and her attorney attended the ethics meeting via video call Thursday. The state senator kept her remarks short.

"I have no questions at this time. Thank you," Winter said.

Because the committee found probable cause to continue the probe, Winter now has seven days to request an evidentiary hearing. She could face a reprimand, censure or expulsion from the state legislature.

Following the Northglenn meeting, Winter announced she was stepping down from her chair position to seek treatment for substance abuse.