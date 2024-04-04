State Sen. Faith Winter stepping down from chair position to seek substance abuse treatment

DENVER — State Senator Faith Winter, the third-ranking Democrat in the Colorado Senate, is stepping down from her chair position to seek treatment for substance abuse, the state senator announced Thursday.

The decision comes one day after Winter appeared intoxicated at a Northglenn community meeting. Our partners at The Denver Post report that Winter appeared to slur her words when she spoke to the crowd.

In a statement, Winter apologized for her behavior and said she takes full responsibility for her actions. She also announced she will be stepping down as chair of the Senate Transportation & Energy Committee to focus on her health.

“I deeply regret my behavior last night. I made a mistake and I'm truly sorry for any inconvenience or discomfort I caused. I take full responsibility for my actions and I am committed to making things right. I especially apologize to the City of Northglenn and the citizens that came out - I deeply care about your thoughts and community. I am now under the care of medical professionals and receiving treatment for my substance abuse disorder.





At this time I will be stepping down from my role as Chair of the Senate Transportation & Energy Committee in order to focus on my health. I apologize to anyone who was affected by my actions and I appreciate your understanding. Thank you for respecting me and my family's privacy at this time. “

Winter is the third-ranking Democrat in the chamber, serving as assistant majority leader. She is a prime sponsor of eight bills this legislative session, including one that would add an additional fee to annual registrations of larger vehicles, such as SUVs and trucks.

The state senator was hospitalized in September 2023 due to a head injury following a bicycle crash.

The Colorado Sun first reported the news of Winter seeking treatment.

