Northglenn City Council calls for ethics investigation into state lawmaker after alleged drunk appearance

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — In a unanimous vote, Northglenn City Council called for an official ethics investigation into Sen. Faith Winter, D-District 25, Wednesday.

City council members claim state Winter appeared to be drunk at not one, but two, meetings in recent months.

During Wednesday night's council meeting, Northglenn Mayor Pro Tem Shannon Lukeman-Hiromasa revealed Winter also appeared to be drunk at another meeting that took place a week before April 3.

https://twitter.com/brandonlrichard/status/1785892291271328094?s=46

The April 3 meeting focused on the site location of a mental health transitional living facility in the city.

During that meeting, Winter was sitting on a panel made up of state and local leaders. After it ended, she allegedly told to find a ride home instead of driving.

Following the incident, Winter announced she was entering treatment for alcohol abuse.

Winter has since stepped down as chair of the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee to focus on her health.

She released a statement last month apologizing for her behavior and saying she's committed to making things right.

Northglenn City Council calls for ethics investigation into state lawmaker