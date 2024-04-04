Northglenn neighbors speak out against transitional housing facility in first public meeting

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Neighbors sent a strong message Wednesday night packing the Northglenn Recreation Center to stop a state-run mental health transitional living home from opening in a former assisted living home near E. 112th Place and Grant Drive.

"Put them out in the country somewhere. People deserve a second chance, but not in the middle of a community," one woman in attendance said.

One by one, those who live close to the facility, teachers, council members and sexual abuse survivors reiterated they felt blindsided by the state's decision to put this transitional housing in their community.

"As you can see by the large amount of people coming, we are very interested in our community and we deserve the right to have a say in what is happening," Linda Sneed, a Northglenn resident, said.

A letter from the City of Northglenn was sent out in mid-March, explaining the project and what types of patients are being considered, including sex offenders.

The letter also noted the facility is in compliance with city-required distances from any nearby schools, in-home daycares and trails.

Northglenn's Mayor Meredith Leighty said the goal now is to get the site moved or ensure no sex offenders are moving in.

"It really does feel like the state is building the plane as they are flying it. They have changed their communication and message several times over the past two weeks," Leighty said.

The project is a result of legislation passed in 2022 to increase the number of behavioral health beds across Colorado, Deputy Executive Director of Health Facilities Perry May said at the meeting.

May explained the site will be a middle ground between a hospital setting and outpatient services.

"Whatever the needs are of these folks that are coming out of these hospitals that need additional support, these homes are filling that gap instead of them going to the community, they are coming to these homes until they are safe to be back in the community on their own without supervision and potentially with just outpatient services," May said.

The community asked questions about what type of restrictions will be in place for those living at the facility, like if there will be ankle monitors, a curfew or an increased police presence. The state has yet to answer those questions.

Northglenn neighbors speak out against transitional housing facility