Shontel Lewis running for Denver mayor in 2027 election

DENVER — Shontel Lewis has filed the paperwork to run for Denver mayor in a crowded field of candidates for the 2027 election, according to the Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office.

There are currently eight other candidates, none of which are current Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. In the pool of candidates is Denver native Lisa Calderón who is once again running after losing to Johnston in 2023.



Read more about her background below.

Politics Lisa Calderón launches third bid for Denver mayor in 2027 race Robert Garrison

Lewis was elected to represent District 8 on Denver City Council in 2023, making her one of the first two openly black LGBTQ+ members on the council. Denver City Council members can serve up to three consecutive terms of four years each, and Lewis is only in her first term.

She previously served as a vice president at the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless and as an elected director on the Regional Transportation District (RTD) board.

Lewis was born and raised in the Five Points neighborhood, according to her Denver City Council bio. She graduated Manual High School and the University of Colorado Denver. She went from being a student in Denver Public Schools (DPS) to becoming a director at DPS. Lewis now has two sons — one college-aged student and one toddler.

The Municipal Election is scheduled for Tuesday, April 6, 2027.