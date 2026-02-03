Lisa Calderón launches third bid for Denver mayor in 2027 race

DENVER — Denver native Lisa Calderón is once again throwing her hat into the city’s mayoral race, launching her campaign on Tuesday for the 2027 race.

Calderón ran for Denver’s top political office in 2019 and in 2023, losing in the first round both years.

Calderón holds several degrees and is a professor at Regis University and the University of Colorado Boulder.

She also serves as the executive director of Emerge Colorado, an organization that trains Democratic women on how to run for office.

On Tuesday, Calderón made the following statement on X:

"Let's finish what we started! We Love Denver & we’re building a city that loves us back with safety, social housing & good union jobs.

A city that cares for children, protects renters & invests in safe transit is a city that works for its people. Join us!"