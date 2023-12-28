DENVER — U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert is looking to make a switch in congressional districts.

Boebert, who currently represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, announced on Wednesday her candidacy for the 2024 Republican nomination in the state's 4th Congressional District, which includes the Republican stronghold of Douglas County.

Boebert narrowly held onto her seat during the 2022 election after beating out businessman and Democrat Adam Frish by 546 votes. While Boebert was widely expected to win the race, few predicted the race would be so close.

Frisch's campaign filed paperwork in November 2022 for a rematch in the 3rd Congressional District.

Boebert also faces a challenge from within her own party. The Montrose Daily Press reports Grand Junction attorney Jeff Hurd has gained several endorsements in his bid for the GOP nomination.

Following a video announcement, Boebert said in a statement she arrived at this decision following "a lot of prayer, a lot of tough conversations and a lot of perspective."

"I am confident this move will allow Colorado to have stronger conservative representation in the U.S. House to help President Donald J. Trump enact an America First agenda in 2025, protect our House majority, elect Republicans at every level of government, and allow us to focus on defeating the Democrats in 2024," she said in her statement.

FULL VIDEO: Rep. Lauren Boebert announces congressional district switch

Boebert thanked her constituents in the 3rd Congressional District and said she would "continue working as hard as I can for the remainder of my term to be a great representative for the district."

The congresswoman does not have to live in the 4th Congressional District in order to represent it. She only has to live in Colorado.

Republican Congressman Ken Buck announced in November 2023 that he would not seek re-election in the state's 4th Congressional District, citing his party’s repeated lies about the 2020 election that have now set the nation “on a collision course with reality.”

“Americans are rightfully concerned about our nation's future and are looking to Republicans in Washington for a course correction. But their hope for Republicans to take decisive action may be in vain,” said Rep. Buck, the fifth-term Republican, in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Full statement from Rep. Lauren Boebert:

"My mission has always been and will always be to defend our freedoms and defeat the Democrat socialists and communists so we can take our country back, but that mission does not take place in a vacuum either personally or professionally.



"Personally, this announcement is a fresh start following a difficult year for me and my family. I cannot put into words how grateful I am for everyone who has steadfastly stood alongside me in the 3rd District and across America. The relationships we have cultivated over the past few years are deeply cherished and unbreakable.



"I did not arrive at this decision easily. A lot of prayer, a lot of tough conversations, and a lot of perspective have convinced me this is the best way I can continue to fight for Colorado, for the conservative movement, for my kids’ future, and for the future of this great country.



"Professionally, Colorado’s 4th District is hungry for an unapologetic defender of freedom with a proven track record of standing strong for conservative principles. I love Colorado’s 3rd District and I will continue working as hard as I can for the remainder of my term to be a great Representative for the district.



"But I also spent years living on the Front Range and years representing Rural America. The 3rd and the 4th Congressional Districts comprise nearly 85% of Colorado’s footprint and have less than 20 people per square mile. Rural America deserves a strong voice that fights for their freedoms.



"The American people are struggling with groceries, inflation, credit card debt, and other monthly expenses that were fueled by Biden’s spending spree. I know all too well how damaging the liberals have been to our entire state. I will be moving to the 4th in 2024 and will continue to take my conservative fight directly to them.



"This move also helps stop Hollywood elites and national progressive groups from buying the 3rd District. They aren’t pouring millions into the 3rd District based on policy differences, they are pouring it in because they know what a threat I am to their liberal agenda. I will not allow dark-money that is directed at destroying me to steal this seat. It’s not fair to the 3rd District and the conservatives there who have fought so hard for our victories, of which I’m incredibly grateful.



"I am confident this move will allow Colorado to have stronger conservative representation in the U.S. House to help President Donald J. Trump enact an America First agenda in 2025, protect our House majority, elect Republicans at every level of government, and allow us to focus on defeating the Democrats in 2024."