Adam Frisch launches 2024 campaign, will again run against Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert for CO-3

Businessman and Democrat Adam Frisch announced on Tuesday morning that he is launching his 2024 campaign against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in the state's 3rd Congressional District.

Frisch and Boebert went head to head in 2022 in a race that many were not expecting to be close.

Frisch conceded the race on Nov. 18, the last day counties had to submit their final vote tallies to the Secretary of State’s Office. Boebert had claimed victory the night prior. With almost all votes counted, Boebert led by 0.16 percentage points, or about 550 votes out of the nearly 327,000 that were counted, according to the Associated Press.

An automatic recount, which was mandated by Colorado statute but wasn't expected to change the outcome, was completed in mid-December. It found that Boebert had won by 546 votes.

Frisch's campaign filed paperwork for 2024 in the 3rd Congressional District race in November.

“It was the honor of a lifetime building a coalition of Democrats, Republicans, and unaffiliated voters who rejected Boebert’s extremism with their vote in 2022. But our work in CO-3 is not done,” Frisch said in a press release Tuesday. "... Despite her near-loss in a district that favored Republicans by 9 points, Boebert has only doubled-down on her divisive antics, attention-seeking, and angertainment that does nothing to benefit the people of Southern and Western Colorado."

Frisch said if he is elected, he plans to work across the aisle and join the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, which was created in 2017 to pursue commonsense solutions to the country's challenges.

National Republican Congressional Committee spokesperson Delanie Bomar responded to Frisch's announcement with the following statement: “For years Democrats like Aspen Adam Frisch have attacked Colorado’s oil and gas industry. Frisch’s far-left campaign is dead on arrival.”

A former Aspen City Councilman, Frisch did not paint himself as a deep blue Democrat, but rather someone who would work across party lines and focus on what matters to voters on the Western Slope, southern Colorado and Pueblo areas.

In her first term in office, Boebert rocketed to national renown for her staunch support for former President Donald Trump, aggressive use of social media and willingness to engage in personal feuds with Democratic representatives, as the AP reported. She is well-known for her devotion to 2nd Amendment gun rights.

"This slim victory, it opened my eyes to another chance to do everything that I’ve been promising to do," Boebert told the Associated Press in January.

To the congresswoman, that meant being “more focused on delivering the policies I ran on than owning the left,” adding she hoped “to bring the temperature down, to bring unity," the AP reported.

“A lot of those on the left have said: ‘Look at your election, are you going to tone it down, little girl?’” she continued. “I’m still going to be me.”