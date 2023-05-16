Watch Now
Lauren Boebert files for divorce from husband

“This is truly about irreconcilable differences,” Boebert said in a statement
Jess Rapfogel/AP
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks during a news conference as she calls for the impeachment of the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)
Posted at 5:19 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 19:20:36-04

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is divorcing her husband, Jayson Boebert, who has shared a portion of the congresswoman’s spotlight and controversy during her time in politics.

Boebert, of Silt, announced the impending divorce Tuesday “with a heavy weight on my heart.”

“I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children,” Boebert said in a statement, asking for privacy. “I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult.”

“This is truly about irreconcilable differences,” she continued, noting that she will continue her work as a representative for her sprawling Western Slope district.

Lauren Boebert filed for divorce in late April, Mesa County court records show. The process server who provided Jayson Boebert with the paperwork on April 25 found him at the couple’s home in Silt “drinking a tall glass of beer, and cleaning a gun that was sitting on the table,” court documents show.

