New Colorado state laws going into effect Thursday for the start of 2026

DENVER — With the start of the new year right around the corner on Thursday, Denver7 has a breakdown of the laws going into effect for the beginning of 2026.

Four of these bills were initially passed in 2024, but portions of the law outlined requirements take effect on Jan. 1, 2026. The other 20 were passed during the 2025 legislative session for the Colorado General Assembly. You can find more details about each law at the hyperlink included in each description. You can see all the bills passed during the prior session here.

The next regular session of the state legislature begins Jan. 14, 2026.

Here's what you need to know about laws going into place before then.

1. Gun show promoters will now have to submit a security plan to area law enforcement under HB25-1238. That plan must includes liability insurance, security measures in place and the prohibition of anyone under 18 years old entering the gun show without a guardian present.

2. SB25-158 creates state procurement practices for firearms in compliance with the federal "National Firearms Act." During the contracting process for a governmental agency, a contractor or bidder shall comply with the procurement practice requirements, make disclosures, and provide documentation to confirm that the contractor engages in safe business practices for procuring firearms.

3. As part of HB25-1090, business owners must clearly disclose the total price a customer will pay, including all fees up front, such as a restaurant's mandatory service charge added to a customer's bill. This law will also restrict the kinds of fees landlords can charge tenants and how much those fees can increase. Violation of the law would be subject to civil action as a deceptive trade practice. The violator would be liable for actual damages incurred plus 18% interest as well.

4. In November 2024, voters in Colorado approved Proposition 129, which established the role of veterinary professional associate (VPAs). Prop. 129 permitted VPAs to practice veterinary medicine under certain circumstances, beginning Jan. 1, 2026. HB25-1285 specifies how someone can register as a VPA in Colorado and clarifies the circumstances under which a VPA can practice veterinary medicine.

5. HB24-1121 expands consumer right-to-repair statutes to include digital electronic equipment like agricultural equipment or powered wheelchairs. "Right-to-repair" means consumers and independent shops can fix their own electronics and other products, requiring manufacturers to provide parts, tools and manuals in an effort to counter planned obsolescence, reduce e-waste, and save consumers money. HB24-1121 makes violating Colorado's right-to-repair law for digital electronic equipment a deceptive trade practice.

6. HB25-1330 exempts quantum computing equipment from right-to-repair requirements.

7. Under HB25-1236 , credit history is not required for screening prospective tenants looking to rent with housing subsidies.

8. HB25-1249 makes changes to the security deposits that landlords collect from tenants, including documenting damages beyond normal wear and tear, and walk-through inspections. The new law establishes additional tenant rights. Tenants can now request walk-throughs and documentation related to any security deposit withholding. Landlords will be penalized for failure to comply.

9. The Division of Fire Prevention and Control in the Department of Public Safety must adopt fire safety codes for food trucks that local governments across Colorado can enact, as part of HB25-1295. Local governments must accept a food truck operator's fire safety permit from another local jurisdiction under the new law as well.

10. SB25-183 requires the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF) to cover abortion care services for Medicaid and Child Health Plan Plus program participants using state funds, and for public employee insurance plans to cover abortion care services for members. In 2025, HCPF only reimbursed abortion care services in cases of rape, incest, and life endangerment, as required by federal law. Insurance plans for state and local government employees in Colorado also did not cover abortion care services.

11. Under HB25-1222, pharmacy benefit managers have new requirements for engaging with rural independent pharmacies. The law also modifies requirements for certain prescription drug outlets.

12. As part of SB25-004, if a family pays an application, deposit or wait list fee but is not enrolled in a childcare program within six months, the fee is refundable. Childcare programs may charge a deposit fee to secure a child's spot in the program, but it must go toward covering part of the child's program tuition. Childcare centers must provide information to families on the fee schedules and process for fee refunds. Any childcare center who does not comply will have 30 days to do so before the Department of Early Childhood (CDEC) takes disciplinary action.

13. Under HB25-1002, health insurance coverage must be no less extensive for the prevention, screening, and treatment of behavioral, mental health and substance use disorders than it is for physical medical conditions. The act prohibits health insurance from limiting coverage for chronic behavioral, mental health or substance use disorders as well.

14. As part of SB25-010, the delivery of healthcare documents or health insurance transactions is considered the equivalent to any other method. This law places requirements on insurance carriers seeking consent for electronic communications.

15. For the purpose of providing health insurance coverage, SB24-73 changes the definition of a "small employer" to any person that employs an average of at least one but not more than 50 employees during a calendar year. An employer that has a small group health benefit plan before Jan. 1, 2026, and would no longer qualify as a "small employer" under the changes made by this act may elect to keep their small group health benefit plan for five years

16. Under HB24-1229, first passed in 2024, changes go into effect Jan. 1, 2026 requiring people in need of long-term care to become presumptively eligible for Medicaid.

17. HB25-1154 creates the Communication Services for People with Disabilities Enterprise and the Division for the Deaf, Hard of Hearing and Deaf/Blind within the Colorado Department of Human Services, as well as a cash fund to provide those services and resources.

18. HB25-1030 requires Colorado local governments develop accessibility standards for building codes that are at least as stringent as international building codes.

19. Under HB25-1056, Colorado local governments must approve permits for new phone, cable and broadcasting company facilities if the company has provided enough notice to the local government for consideration of the permit, as well as provided all public notices required under applicable law.

20. As part of HB25-1179, car insurance companies must include the replacement cost of a car seat or other restraint system in the vehicle at the time of a crash.

21. Under SB25-079, an owner or operator of a virtual currency kiosk — most often known as a Bitcoin ATM — must provide disclosures to customers and provide each customer with an electronic receipt. The owner or operator must fully refund a customer if the exchange happens outside of the U.S., within 60 days of the transaction, the customer contacts the owner and a government/law enforcement entity. The law also establishes a daily transaction limit of $2,000 for a new customer and $10,500 for an existing customer of a virtual currency kiosk.

22. HB25-1296 makes changes to Colorado tax credits and exemptions.

23. SB25-053 classifies bison as wildlife, meaning hunting one is illegal unless authorized by rule of the parks and wildlife commission.

24. As part of HB24-1362, originally passed in 2024, authorizes the installation of graywater systems in new construction projects statewide. Graywater refers to certain types of wastewater collected from fixtures before it's treated and put to beneficial uses. It allows local governments to adopt their own ordinances around graywater use as well.