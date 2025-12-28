Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Colorado law to ban 'junk fees' for renters, but some landlords find workarounds

HB25-1090 was designed to eliminate so-called "junk fees" and make rental costs more transparent for tenants. However, some landlords appear to be finding ways around the new requirements.
Colorado’s effort to crack down on rental “junk fees” begins Jan. 1, yet tenant advocates warn that some landlords are already sidestepping the law through new add‑on charges and higher base rents.
Colorado law to ban 'junk fees' for renters, but some landlords find workarounds
DENVER RENTALS.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — Colorado renters will likely see changes to their monthly bills starting Jan. 1 as a new state law takes effect, prohibiting landlords from charging separate fees for services such as common-area maintenance and pest control.

HB25-1090 aims to eliminate "junk fees," making rental costs clearer for tenants. Yet, some landlords are reportedly finding ways to bypass the law.

"Seems kind of like a common theme that, you know, they love to find a loophole to still get the money..." said Hannah Ruberto, a Denver renter.

Sequence 3.00_00_40_09.Still002.jpg
Hannah Ruberto speaking with Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio

The Denver Metro Tenants Union says some landlords undermine the law by requiring tenants to sign lease addenda with new fees or by raising base rent to offset revenue lost from banned junk fees.

"Generally, landlords understand that enforcement and legal resources are not very robust for tenants, and therefore are trying to find any small gap in the law and drive a truck through it, assuming that nothing will be done," said Eida Altman, executive director of Denver Metro Tenants Union. "And I think that we need to make sure something is done."

EIDA ALTMAN.jpg
Pictured: Eida Altman, Denver Metro Tenants Union

Housing advocates said they anticipated these workarounds but are calling for stronger enforcement measures.

"I would like to see the state Attorney General's Office issue guidance, further guidance, and also take action on some of the most egregious actions being taken by landlords," Altman said.

Denver7 reached out to Attorney General Phil Weiser about potential additional guidance, but has not yet received a response.

With just days until the new law takes effect, renters like Ruberto remain cautiously optimistic that landlords will comply with the legislation, but said more needs to be done to keep companies in check.

"Hopefully, the state can find a way to, you know, ensure that companies aren't doing that. But could definitely foresee that happening anyway," Ruberto said.

Colorado law to ban 'junk fees' for renters, but some landlords find workarounds
claire image bar.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Claire Lavezzorio
Denver7’s Claire Lavezzorio covers topics that have an impact across Colorado, but specializes in reporting on stories in the military and veteran communities. If you’d like to get in touch with Claire, fill out the form below to send her an email.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.