Live updates: 2026 Colorado primary election

Polls will close in less than two hours for Colorado's 2026 primary election.

Colorado voters are deciding on several big ticket races this year, including the gubernatorial primary race.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser are vying to be the Democratic candidate for governor in the 2026 general election, and State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, State Rep. Scott Bottoms and Victor Marx are competing to be the Republican Party's candidate.

Voters will also be deciding on who their party will send to the 2026 general election in the races for a U.S. Senate seat, eight seats in the U.S. House, Colorado attorney general, Colorado secretary of state, and dozens of seats in the state legislature.

There hasn't been a Republican governor in Colorado since 2007, and the winner of the Democratic primary is expected to be the state's next governor as current Gov. Jared Polis terms out. That's the case in other races too.

"This primary election is going to be the one that may select a lot of candidates that will eventually win in the general election," Robert Preuhs, chair of political science at MSU Denver, told Denver7. "A lot of state legislative districts are drawn such that whoever wins the Democratic primary or the Republican primary are going to go on to win that office."

If you haven't cast a vote yet, you still have until 7 p.m. to do so.

Below are live updates on races happening across the state. Be sure to refresh this story throughout the night. You can also view live election results here.

Tuesday 5: 30 p.m. | Denver7's Colette Bordelon and Veronica Acosta live from Weiser, Bennet, watch parties

Denver7's Colette Bordelon and Veronica Acosta provide live updates from watch parties for Democratic gubernatorial primary candidates Bennet and Weiser. Watch in the video player below.

Denver7 live from watch parties for Democratic gubernatorial candidates | 5 p.m.

Tuesday 5 p.m. | Two hours until polls close

Coloradans have until 7 p.m. to get to the polls and make their voices heard.

Those who have not yet mailed their completed ballots must now place them in a drop box, drop them off at a voter center, or vote in person. Votes will be counted for anyone in line by 7 p.m., according to the secretary of state's website.

Here's who's on the ballot.

Denver7 has team coverage of the election and will bring you the latest information once the polls close.

