Victory on one side, uncertainty on the other: GOP primary for Colo. governor race too close to call

DENVER — Democrats made a decisive choice Tuesday, selecting Attorney General Phill Weiser as their candidate for Colorado governor, but Republicans had no clear result.

The GOP primary for Colorado governor was too close to call, with Barb Kirkmeyer at 40.69% and Victor Marx at 39.16% as of Tuesday evening, with 80% of the vote reported.

Despite no clear winner being declared in the race, both candidates took to their respective stages later in the evening and addressed their supporters as if they had just clinched their party's nomination, staying mostly upbeat.

“And I got to tell you, I look forward to debating the future of Colorado, of our state, with Phil Weiser. I'm looking forward to those debates,” Kirkmeyer told her supporters. “I just want to remind you, Phil, your budget has increased by about 40% since you took office.”

Marx, however, struck a more combative tone, telling supporters he believes the political establishment is working against him.

“I'm pretty sure the lawyers are going to get involved, because they don't want to give up what the establishment has done, but think about this: every aspect has come against us- both sides of the Republican Party, the legacy media, the conservative media,” Marx said.

With such a narrow margin separating the two candidates, the race could head to a recount before a Republican nominee is officially declared.