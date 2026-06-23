Colorado voter guide: These are the candidates for the 2026 primary election this June

DENVER — Colorado voters can make their voice heard in the 2026 primary election in one week, on Tuesday, June 30.

Register voters should've received their ballots in the mail over the last few weeks. Those who have not yet mailed their completed ballots must now place them in a drop box, drop them off at a voter center, or vote in person on Election Day. Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can view the complete 2026 election calendar here.

Politics Watch: Democratic gubernatorial primary debate Kaylee Harter

Colorado Governor

The big ticket race this year is the Colorado gubernatorial seat.

Colorado's current governor, Gov. Jared Polis, was first elected in 2018 and re-elected in 2022. The position is limited to two consecutive four-year terms, making Polis ineligible to run again.

For the Democratic Party, current U.S. Senator Michael Bennet is running against current Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

Colorado Republican gubernatorial candidates State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, State Rep. Scott Bottoms and Victor Marx will face off in the June 30 primary.

Denver7 hosted debates for candidates of both parties ahead of the June 30 primary.

Watch the GOP gubernatorial debate here | Watch the Democratic gubernatorial debate here

Paul Noël Fiorino and Jeff Peckman are also both running for governor as members of the Unity Party.

Colorado Attorney General

For Weiser's seat, there are four candidates for the Democratic Party and two for the GOP.

Democrats running for Colorado's top prosecutor seat include Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Michael Dougherty, Hetal Doshi and David Seligman.

Michael Allen and David Willson will go up against one another for the AG's office in the June primary for the Republican party.

Politics Meet all of the candidates from both parties who want to be Colorado's next AG Colette Bordelon

Colorado Secretary of State

Since Griswold is vying to become the next state attorney general, the Colorado Secretary of State will need a replacement.

On the Republican side for that seat is James Wiley, a Colorado Springs native who has worked as a political consultant and served as the director of Project Thaler, director of Save Our Suffrage, and secretary of Wave of Hope, according to Ballotpedia.

Jessie Danielson and Amanda Gonzalez are vying for the Democratic Party.

Alex Astley and Sean Vadney are the Libertarian Party candidates for the Secretary of State's office.

U.S. Senate

At the top of both ballots are the candidates vying to either win — or maintain — one of the two coveted spots in the U.S. Senate.

Julie Gonzales

State Sen. Julie Gonzales is the first name voters will see in the race for U.S. Senator when filling out the Democratic primary ballot. If voters send Gonzales to the Capitol, she would be the first female senator from Colorado.

John Hickenlooper

Democratic U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper is no stranger to Colorado politics. He's a former Colorado governor, Denver mayor and fixture in the craft beer scene.

Mark Baisley

On the Republican side of the race is State Sen. Mark Baisley, who is running unopposed in his primary.

While Baisley is guaranteed to make the November general election ballot, unaffiliated voters in Colorado have the choice of casting either a Republican or Democrat ballot in the primary election. Voters cannot submit both ballots.

Politics Meet the candidates asking for your vote to either keep or snag a Senate seat Colette Bordelon

Congressional District 8

One of the most competitive Congressional districts in the country in the upcoming midterm election lies in Colorado, where there have only been two election cycles in the district's existence.

The 8th Congressional District was drawn in 2021 and stretches from Adams County all the way to Weld County.

Gabe Evans

The seat is currently held by Republican Congressman Gabe Evans, who won the race against his then-incumbent Democratic challenger, Yadira Caraveo, in 2024.

Evans is the only Republican running in the primary election, with two Democratic candidates hoping they will be selected by voters to challenge him on the November general election ballot.

Manny Rutinel

One of the candidates who wants to square off against Evans this November is State Rep. Manny Rutinel, D-District 32. Rutinel has served in the state legislature since 2023.

Shannon Bird

Bird is an attorney who began volunteering within the Adams 12 Five Star School District and went on to serve on the Westminster City Council. Then, she was elected to the state legislature, where she spent seven years.

Politics Two Democrats vying to unseat Republican incumbent in 8th Congressional District Colette Bordelon

Congressional District 1

Three Democrats are competing against each other for the seat in Congress. Incumbent Dianne DeGette is trying to hold onto her position against Wanda James and Melat Kiros.

One Republican — Christy Peterson — is running unopposed for the GOP candidacy, according to the Colorado Secretary of State website.

Politics Two new candidates challenge Democratic incumbent in 1st Congressional District Colette Bordelon

Congressional District 2

Democratic incumbent Joe Neguse is running unopposed. However, there are two Republicans running to unseat him.

Kelley Anne Dennison and Christina Blunt (Ducommun) are candidates for the GOP in the June primary election, according to the Colorado Secretary of State website.

Congressional District 4

Incumbent Lauren Boebert is up for election this year without an opponent in the Republican Party.

Two Democrats will go head-to-head in this month's primary in a bid to face off against her come November: Eileen Laubacher and Jenna Preston.

Congressional District 6

Incumbent Jason Crow, a Democrat, and Mel Tewahade, a Republican, are the only two candidates on the ballot for the primary, according to the Colorado Secretary of State website.

The general election in November will reveal who will ultimately win Congressional District 6's seat for the next term.

Congressional District 7

The same situation in Congressional District 6 is true for Congressional District 7.

November will decide the fate of either Democratic incumbent Brittany Pettersen or her Republican counterpart, Tim Bennet, to represent Colorado's District 7 in Congress.

Colorado General Assembly

There are also nearly five dozen state legislature positions up for election in the primary, according to the Colorado Secretary of State website.

State Board of Education

Six people are running for the State Board of Education in Districts 1, 3 and 7.

University of Colorado Board of Regents

Nine people are running for the University of Colorado Board of Regents in Districts 2, 6 and 7.

