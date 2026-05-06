Determining the differences: Watch Democratic candidates for Colorado governor debate live on Denver7

DENVER — On Thursday, May 7, the Democratic candidates for Colorado governor will debate live on Denver7, beginning at 6 p.m. The contenders for the party's nomination in the June 30 primary election are U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

Denver7's Shannon Ogden will host the debate. The moderators will be Denver7's Colette Bordelon, Colorado Public Radio (CPR)'s Ryan Warner and The Denver Post's Nick Coltrain. We will also have a live studio audience of a few dozen people.

In addition to Denver7, the debate will also air on KOAA in Colorado Springs and statewide via CPR. The debate will take the place of Denver7's regularly scheduled hour-long 6 p.m. newscast. The 4 and 5 p.m. newscasts will air normally. After the debate, Denver7 news programming returns at 10 p.m.

Politics Send Denver7 questions for the Republicans racing to be Colorado's next governor Colette Bordelon

A week later, Denver7 will host another live debate at 6 p.m. on May 14 for the Republican gubernatorial candidates. State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer and State Rep. Scott Bottoms have agreed to the debate. Victor Marx, another candidate in the race, has declined to participate.

Denver7 viewers can submit questions you would like us to ask the Republican candidates by Monday, May 11.

Current Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was first elected in 2018 and then re-elected in 2022. The position is limited to two consecutive four-year terms, making Polis ineligible to run again.

The 2026 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.