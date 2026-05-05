Questions for the Republicans racing to be Colorado's next governor? Send them to Denver7 for our next debate

DENVER — The ballot has been certified for the 2026 primary election in Colorado, and the Republican contenders for Colorado's next governor are finalized. Now, it's time to determine where the candidates stand on key issues as voters prepare to participate in the primary election on June 30.

State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer and State Rep. Scott Bottoms have agreed to a live debate airing on Denver7 at 6 p.m. on May 14. Victor Marx, another candidate in the race, will potentially join the debate but has not confirmed his attendance as of publication.

Moderators will include journalists from The Denver Post, Colorado Public Radio, and Denver7. But, we want to hear from you first.

What would you like to see changed in Colorado? What do you want to know about these candidates? What issues are most important to you this election year?



Any and all questions are welcomed, and will be considered as part of the preparation for this debate. Your question may be selected in the process, and if so, we here at Denver7 will likely reach out to see if we can record a video version of the question with you.

The deadline to submit questions is Monday, May 11.

Denver7 is hosting a debate between the Democratic candidates for governor, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, on Thursday, May 7.

To submit your question for the Republican candidates, please fill out the form below.