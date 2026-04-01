Denver7 wants to hear your questions for the Democratic candidates vying to be Colorado's next governor

DENVER — The results are in, and the Democratic contenders for Colorado's next governor have been selected. Now, it's time to determine the differences between the two candidates as voters prepare to participate in the primary election on June 30.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will face off during a live debate airing on Denver7 at 6 p.m. on May 7. Moderators will include journalists from The Denver Post, Colorado Public Radio, and Denver7. But, we want to hear from you first.

What would you like to see changed in Colorado? What do you want to know about these candidates? What issues are most important to you this election year?



Any and all questions are welcomed, and will be considered as part of the preparation for this debate. Your question may be selected in the process, and if so, we here at Denver7 will likely reach out to see if we can record a video version of the question with you.

The deadline to submit questions is April 10.

Once the Republican candidates for governor are selected for their primary, the same team of journalists from the three outlets will team up for a debate between those contenders.

To submit your question, please fill out the form below.