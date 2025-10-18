Denver gears up for another 'No Kings' protest this Saturday. Here's what you need to know.

DENVER — Roughly 20,000 people are expected to take over the steps of Colorado's State Capitol building on Saturday afternoon, as more "No Kings" protests unfold across the country.

A permit was originally filed for 10,000 people on the building's west steps and Lincoln Park, but organizers estimate the turn out will be close to double what they originally anticipated.

Denver's protest isn't the only one happening in Colorado.

More than 50 protests planned in Colorado

A map from the "No Kings" website shows more than 50 protests are scheduled across the state over the weekend, from Grand Junction in the Western Slope to Lamar on the Eastern Plains, and from Fort Collins in the north to Trinidad in the south, with some scattered across southwestern Colorado and the northeastern parts of the state as well as the high country.

The majority of the protests will be centered around the Denver metro area and will sprawl along the Urban Corridor.

The "No Kings" movement is in opposition to the Trump administration and the president's policies, including immigration enforcement, deploying the National Guard to certain cities, and insinuating the possibility of seeking a third term.

"He feels invincible, and so he is very much acting like a would-be king," said Tiffany Weber, the founder of Solidarity Warriors, a group working alongside Indivisible Colorado to organize the event at the capitol. "We are standing together to say that in America we don't have kings. Trump has already said he plans to seek a third term. He's using our tax dollars to invade U.S. cities."

Republican congressional leaders are pushing back on these concerns.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., has taken to calling these events the "Hate America" rally. Denver7 Investigates also reached out to Colorado's Republican congressional representatives, but did not hear back before deadline.

"When I heard the speaker, Mike Johnson, call it the 'Hate America' rally, I smiled because I said, 'That means they're scared, and that means we're doing something right.'”

The Denver Police Department posted a "Know Before You Go" bulletin on social media, acknowledging there will be officers present at Saturday's demonstration, but told Denver7 Investigates, "We do not share specific planning or staffing strategies for safety reasons."

Public transportation may be tricky

RTD is also planning for delays as a result of the protests.

Officials told Denver7 more transit officers will patrol stops and routes to make sure employees and people using transit services stay safe.

While RTD plans to continue services as scheduled on Saturday, it said it is planning ahead for potential delays.

RTD officials said if Union Station is closed for safety reasons, rail connections will not be provided there but services will continue along the rest of each rail line. If streets close due to protests, RTD said buses will be rerouted around closures.

Commuters are advised to check for any delays or sign up for RTD service alerts here.

RTD planning for potential delays on Saturday from protests in downtown Denver

Carlos Alvarez-Aranyos, founder of American Opposition, another organization supporting the movement, said the events are meant to be peaceful.

"We're all in this together as Americans, and that ultimately, it should be also a bit fun to be together in community," he said. "And I always say the best place to meet people is at a protest. They're peaceful. You can bring your family. A lot of people bring their dogs."

However, he said he respects people's concerns about safety and their family's safety.

"But the other thing is showing your kids what it means to be a citizen. The work of citizenship," he said. "Protesting is our right. It's as fundamental as it is for to to speak freely, for us to be able to have this conversation and to say whatever we want."

Weber told Denver7 the rally will begin around noon on Saturday. The group will then march starting at 2 p.m., but organizers are not sharing the specific route over safety concerns.