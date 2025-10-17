RTD planning for potential delays due to No Kings protests in downtown Denver Saturday

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) said it is planning ahead for potential delays to services on Saturday as thousands of people are expected to take part in No Kings protests in downtown Denver and nearby cities.

The group Indivisible Colorado is organizing a demonstration outside the Colorado State Capitol on Saturday to protest actions by the Trump Administration, which some Republicans are calling anti-American. Several other No Kings protests are planned around the state from Fort Collins to Pueblo.

RTD said more transit officers will patrol stops and routes to make sure employees and people using transit services stay safe. RTD said its staff has been meeting with entities, including the Denver Police Department, over the past few days to get updates on the planned protests.

The Follow Up RTD's Transit Police Department Detective Bureau is now fully operational Stephanie Butzer

While RTD plans to continue services as scheduled on Saturday, it said it is planning ahead for potential delays. RTD said if Union Station is closed for safety reasons, rail connections will not be provided there but services will continue along the rest of each rail line. If streets close due to protests, RTD said buses will be rerouted around closures.

You can check for any delays or sign up for RTD service alerts here.