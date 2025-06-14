Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Denver braces for large crowds at anti-Trump 'No Kings' demonstration

Denver police are bracing for large crowds at an anti-Trump rally in front of the Colorado State Capitol Saturday.
Thousands are expected to take to the streets across Colorado on Saturday as part of a national day of action against the Trump administration.
What to know about 'No Kings' protests scheduled across Colorado Saturday
protes.png
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — Police in Denver posted a “Know Before You Go” bulletin Saturday morning ahead of a planned anti-Trump “No Kings” rally in front of the State Capitol, reminding demonstrators that officers will be present and urging those participating to report suspicious or illegal activity.

Denver’s demonstration is one of several planned around Colorado and the U.S. ahead of a military parade to mark the Army’s 250th anniversary that coincides with the president's birthday.

The 50501 Movement orchestrating the protests says it picked the “No Kings” name to support democracy and speak out against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

American flag outside of Colorado Capitol

State

What to know about 'No Kings' protests scheduled across Colorado Saturday

Veronica Acosta

Organizer Jennifer Bradley of Colorado 50501 stated that Denver's rally aims to unite the activist community.

"Instead of having a standard march and rally, what we're actually doing is bringing the community and the activist community together so people can find their fit, get involved, find what speaks to them, and get into the movement,” Bradley said.

Bradley said she expects as many as 12,000 people to participate in Saturday’s rally.

The demonstrations come on the heels of protests that flared up across the country over federal immigration enforcement raids that began last week and Trump ordering the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles, where protesters blocked a freeway and set cars on fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.