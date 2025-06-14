Denver braces for large crowds at anti-Trump 'No Kings' demonstration

DENVER — Police in Denver posted a “Know Before You Go” bulletin Saturday morning ahead of a planned anti-Trump “No Kings” rally in front of the State Capitol, reminding demonstrators that officers will be present and urging those participating to report suspicious or illegal activity.

Denver’s demonstration is one of several planned around Colorado and the U.S. ahead of a military parade to mark the Army’s 250th anniversary that coincides with the president's birthday.

The 50501 Movement orchestrating the protests says it picked the “No Kings” name to support democracy and speak out against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

State What to know about 'No Kings' protests scheduled across Colorado Saturday Veronica Acosta

Organizer Jennifer Bradley of Colorado 50501 stated that Denver's rally aims to unite the activist community.

"Instead of having a standard march and rally, what we're actually doing is bringing the community and the activist community together so people can find their fit, get involved, find what speaks to them, and get into the movement,” Bradley said.

Bradley said she expects as many as 12,000 people to participate in Saturday’s rally.

The demonstrations come on the heels of protests that flared up across the country over federal immigration enforcement raids that began last week and Trump ordering the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles, where protesters blocked a freeway and set cars on fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report