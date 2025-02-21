Colorado lawmakers introduce bill to address misconduct at CBI crime lab

DENVER — A bipartisan group of state lawmakers introduced new legislation on Thursday to strengthen the rules for reporting and investigating misconduct in the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) crime laboratory.

CBI’s crime lab has come under scrutiny after an internal investigation found a former longtime analyst, Yvonne ‘Missy’ Woods, reportedly mishandled data in DNA testing, potentially impacting more than 1,000 cases. In January, Jefferson County prosecutors charged Woods with 102 felonies.



Former CBI analyst Missy Woods, accused of mishandling DNA, faces 102 felonies

The Forensic Science Integrity Act (House Bill 25-1275) would require crime lab employees who witness or suspect misconduct or wrongdoing to report it to their supervisors within 14 days.

"This bill is about transparency and procedural fairness in the wake of serious problems within the Colorado Bureau of Investigation Laboratory,” said State Sen. Lisa Frizell, R-Castle Rock, one of the bill’s sponsors.

The bill also requires district attorneys, defendants and victims to be notified about wrongdoing.

"The Missy Woods lab scandal is a very clear example of intentional misconduct that highlights the need for transparency and accountability,” said State Rep. Yara Zokaie, D-Fort Collins, another sponsor.

Jud Lohnes, with the Korey Wise Innocence Project at the University of Colorado Boulder, supports the bill, in part because it would help wrongfully convicted people.

“One of the excellent things about this bill is it does provide counsel for people who are in prison and who are just learning about Missy Woods's misconduct,” said Lohnes. “The DNA results in Missy Woods cases cannot be trusted, and as a result, the convictions cannot be trusted."

The bill also requires crime lab directors to review all records to identify wrongful actions committed before July 1, 2025.

“Transparency is essential to public trust, and the people expect their government to be fully transparent, especially in times of malfeasance,” said State Rep. Matt Soper, another bill sponsor. “This bill ensures accountability and safeguards to protect the integrity of our justice system.”

“Colorado needs to have better procedures in place to effectively address cases of intentional misconduct if and when they arise, repair trust in CBI, and support survivors in their pursuit of justice. This bipartisan bill does all three,” said bill sponsor Sen. Mike Weissman, D-Aurora.

CBI said it would be inappropriate to comment on specifics of the bill, given the fluid nature of the legislative process.

"The CBI is committed to accountability and transparency to its processes, and we look forward to our continued coordination with the legislature, bill sponsors and our stakeholders,” CBI said in a statement to Denver7.

The bill is awaiting a hearing date in the Colorado House Judiciary Committee.