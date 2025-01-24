Former CBI forensic scientist flew back to Colorado to turn herself in, according to attorney

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The former forensic scientist with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) accused of DNA data manipulation, Yvonne "Missy" Woods, appeared in front a judge on Thursday.

Denver7 Investigates attended the hearing to learn the latest on the case.

Woods, once trusted with precious DNA evidence in some of the state's most serious criminal cases, was ordered to surrender her passport and be held on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.

Judge denies PR bond request for Missy Woods due to severity of allegations

Records indicate that as of 4:45 pm on Thursday, Woods is no longer in jail.

She is facing 102 felony charges: 48 counts of attempting to influence a public servant, 52 counts of forgery of a government-issued document, one count of perjury and one count of cybercrime with damage of more than $1 million. The cybercrime charge is a Class 2 felony, while the others are Class 4 and 5 felonies.

Woods's attorney argued in court Thursday that she be given a personal recognizance (PR) bond, claiming Woods has been communicative and cooperative since the investigation started.

Her attorney revealed Woods was out of the state when the warrant was issued for her arrest on Tuesday, and said Woods immediately booked a flight back to Colorado, going straight from the airport to turn herself into the Jefferson County Jail.

Despite the defense attorney's argument, the judge denied the PR bond, citing the severity of the allegations.

The judge stated that this case is a question of whether science, law enforcement, and the judicial system can be trusted.

A few hours after the hearing on Thursday, Woods ducked into a vehicle outside the jail. As of 4:45 p.m., records show she is no longer being held at the jail.

Both friends and foes of Woods were in the courtroom Thursday morning.

One of the cases Woods is accused of mishandling is the murder case of Roger Dean nearly 40 years ago. The man accused of murdering Dean received a lighter sentence than typical and the district attorney pointed to Woods' alleged handling of DNA in the case for blame.

Dean's daughter, Tamara Harney, attended Woods' advisement in Jefferson County on Thursday.

“I wanted to witness Missy Woods finally coming to justice for everything she has done," she said. "She has damaged further all of the victims, as well as their families, in her action. What she did — that can never be set straight."

Harney said she intends to attend every hearing possible for Woods' case.

Woods is next expected in court on Feb. 20 at 2 p.m.

