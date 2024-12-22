Review of all CBI cases involving Missy Woods complete; more than 1K cases impacted by mishandling of DNA

DENVER — More than 1,000 cases were impacted by a former Colorado Bureau of Investigation forensic scientist's mishandling of DNA, according to the findings of a recently completed review of all the cases she was involved in.

Yvonne "Missy" Woods worked for CBI for about 29 years. An internal investigation into her work began in September 2023 and its results were announced by CBI on March 8, 2024. She left the agency in November 2023, just before CBI publicly announced that it had discovered the anomalies. Results from the investigation determined that Woods intentionally omitted material facts in official criminal justice records, tampered with DNA testing results by omitting some results, and violated CBI’s Code of Conduct and CBI laboratory policies, according to CBI.

In an update posted online on Dec. 17, CBI said "the comprehensive review of all the cases involving the nearly 30-year career of Yvonne 'Missy' Woods has been completed," and 1,003 impacted cases had been identified through that review.

"New information, if discovered, will be thoroughly vetted," the update read.

In March, CBI said its review of her work did not find that she falsified any DNA matches or fabricated DNA profiles, but instead "deviated from standard testing protocols and cut corners, calling into question the reliability of the testing she conducted." In the same statement, CBI said she should have done more testing to make sure her results were reliable.

Denver7 news partners at The Denver Post found that CBI expects to spend $7.5 million retesting DNA samples that she handled.

In addition to the internal affairs investigation, a separate criminal investigation began late in 2023. That investigation is ongoing.

Ryan Brackley, Woods' attorney, has said that she is cooperating in any internal or external investigations regarding her work.