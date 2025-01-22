Colorado Bureau of Investigation hires out-of-state firm to look into how it handles forensics

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation hired an out-of-state firm to look into how it handles forensics in response to the investigation into longtime employee Yvonne "Missy" Woods who reportedly manipulated and mishandled data.

The CBI hired a consulting firm out of Wisconsin to assess its policies and procedures, report back on if the CBI is meeting industry standards and identify any areas of improvement.

Forward Resolutions LLC will conduct interviews and survey lab employees and stakeholders as part of its assessment. The firm was one of five to bid for the contract, and the CBI said stood out because it promised results within 85 business days.

“CBI promised to hold itself accountable in a transparent manner to maintain public trust and this contract proves action will always follow our words," CBI Director Chris Schaefer said.

More than 1,000 cases were impacted by Woods' mishandling of DNA, according to the CBI. She worked for the agency for 29 years before retiring in November 2023 before the internal affairs investigation was complete.

Results from that investigation determined that Woods intentionally omitted material facts in official criminal justice records, tampered with DNA testing results by omitting some results, and violated CBI’s Code of Conduct and CBI laboratory policies, according to the CBI. The agency's review of her work did not find that she falsified any DNA matches or fabricated DNA profiles, but instead "deviated from standard testing protocols and cut corners, calling into question the reliability of the testing she conducted." In the same statement, CBI said she should have done more testing to make sure her results were reliable.

