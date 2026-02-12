Winter Bike to Work day likely to bring more cyclists with warmer temps Friday

DENVER — DENVER – With Colorado’s warm weather streak continuing, the name might include winter but there’s no snow or extreme cold temps in sight in the Denver metro area on Friday for the annual Winter Bike to Work Day.

Organized by Way to Go, which is a program by the Denver Regional Council of Governments, Winter Bike to Work day encourages cyclists who swap vehicle rides for two wheels all while bringing together Colorado’s diverse cycling community.

“Our goal is really to eliminate the number of single occupant vehicles on the road. So we are really encouraging people to try riding their bikes, take transit, carpool with their friends,” said Nisha Mokshagundam, Way to Go manager at Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG). “We also want to say thank you. We want to celebrate those people who go outside, no matter what the temperatures, as they make a commitment to take a car off the road and ride their bikes instead. This is our homage to those commuters.”

Bike to Work Day Winter 2021

Mokshagundam normally encourages new cyclists to check out the second yearly bike to work day which happens in the summer, but with no winter weather in Friday’s forecast, she’s encouraging anyone with a bike to consider hopping on wheels for their commute or errands on Friday,

“In the past, we have not encouraged beginner cyclists to participate in Winter Bike to Work Day because there could be ice on the ground – it could be extremely cold or some other type of extreme weather. This year, I'm telling people if you're comfortable riding your bike in 40 degree temperatures, join Winter Bike to Work Day,” said Mokshagundam.

Denver metro bicyclists are encouraged to pledge to ride and as of Thursday morning, over 2,400 cyclists have signed up, which is already up from last year.

In the video player below, check out 2025 Winter Bike to Work day highlights from Denver7's On Two Wheels.

'It feels so freeing': Ride along for 2025 Winter Bike to Work Day in Denver

It’s free, and on this website you can find a station near your ride that offers coffee, breakfast and all sorts of goodies while connecting with other Colorado riders and cycling-related groups and organizations.

“It looks like a great big party that starts at 6 a.m. – We have over 100 organizations this year that will be hosting rider appreciation stations. These are stops that riders can swing by on the day of Bike to Work Day,” added Mokshagundam. “We will be hosting a station at Civic Center giving away free burritos, so get your breakfast taken care of.”

Denver7 | Your Voice Denver7 | Your Voice: Listening to cyclists on how biking can be safer in Denver Jeff Anastasio

Check out this interactive map of stations along your route.

Cyclists are encouraged to pledge to ride on DRCOG’s website for a shot at prizes.

“Everybody who registers on our website is going to be entered into drawings to win cash gift cards this year. We will be giving away one grand prize, a $250 cash gift card. We've also been issuing cash gift cards weekly to our registrants,” said Mokshagundam.If you need help finding a safe bike commuting route on Friday, there is a mapping tool on the Mywaytogo.org website you can use, as well as a Bike Streets mobile app you can download here. You can also reach out to DRCOG if you need help finding a route.

“Way To Go is here to help you. If you reach out to us at btwd@drcog.org , we are happy to connect you with a comfortable route plan for your bike commute and we will do this service for you throughout the year,” said Mokshagundam.

Denver7 Nisha Mokshagundam, Way to Go manager at Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG).

There are Winter Bike to Work Day events across Colorado on Friday. Here links to learn more about those rides.

Denver7 | On Two Wheels Find less stressful bike routes in Denver, while supporting local businesses Jeff Anastasio

Friday’s weather forecast in the Denver metro calls for temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s during the morning.

“The roads might be a little damp tomorrow morning and it’ll be chilly and skies will likely be partly cloudy,”said Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

Mokshagundam reminded riders to stay visible and drivers to be on the lookout for more cyclists on the roads Friday.

“Make sure you're wearing bright clothing. Make sure that your bike has front and rear lights so that you can be seen by others,” she said “If you are driving, I'm going to just caution you to please look both ways before you turn. Be really cautious that you're not irresponsibly sharing the road with other commuters who might be on their bikes.”