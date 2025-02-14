'It feels so freeing': Ride along for 2025 Winter Bike to Work Day in Denver

DENVER – Cyclists across Colorado and the metro area rolled together for the ninth annual Winter Bike to Work Day on Friday.

This year, the snow held off as riders biked solo or met up in groups to encourage new and seasoned riders and check out the 97 or so stations spread across the area to grab some coffee, goodies and chat.

It’s a day to come together and join other cyclists in Colorado and leave the car behind.

Organized byWay to Go, which is part ofDenver Regional Council of Governments, Winter Bike to Work Day 2025 was expected to bring out thousands of cyclists to the roads, trails and beyond.

Denver7’s On Two Wheels – which aims to share the joys of biking and also dive deeper into the unique hazards facing Colorado cyclists – caught up with Fems & Thems for their ride on Friday.

It’s a biking group of female and nonbinary cyclists who come together to share a supportive, inclusive experience.



In the video player below, hear from Fems & Thems riders and ride along as we check out a few of the stops along 2025 Winter Bike to Work Day.

