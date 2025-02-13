Winter Bike to Work Day 2025 is Friday: Everything you need to know

DENVER — Winter Bike to Work Day in Colorado is this Friday and while it will be a little chilly — it looks like the snow will hold off this year if you're interested in hopping on your bike for a little fun and camaraderie before heading to the office.

Winter Bike to Work Day 2025 is Friday, February 14 and there are lots of bike events planned across Colorado.

What is Winter Bike to Work Day you ask?

It’s a day to come together and join other cyclists in Colorado and leave the car behind. Seasoned, beginning and every type of biker in between is encouraged to get outside and out from behind the wheel to ride to work or wherever you’d like.

I'm a daily bike commuter in Denver and couldn't pass up the chance to hop on my gravel bike to meet up with Nisha Mokshagundam, Way to Go manager at Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG).

We rode our bikes around Sloan Lake and caught up with Nisha on what to expect this year.

"This is a Tokyobike. The reason I chose it is because it's small and light. It's really easy to mount on the bus," said Mokshagundam. "It's easy to bring on the light rail and on the train. And as an RTD user, I love to be able to take my bike wherever I can."

Winter Bike to Work Day is also an opportunity for people who might be interested in learning how to swap a car ride or two (or more) for a bike ride.

"The freedom to move around equates to freedom in a whole lot of other ways," said Mokshagundam. "We talk about when you're a kid and you get your first bike, how much it gives you that opportunity and that ability to become your own person, to choose where you want to go. In really big picture terms, it lets you control your destiny a little bit."

Organized by Way to Go, which is part of Denver Regional Council of Governments, Winter Bike to Work Day 2025 is expected to bring thousands of cyclists to the roads, trails and beyond.

Denver metro bicyclists are encouraged to pledge to ride and as of Thursday morning, over 1,885 cyclists have signed up. It’s free, and on this website you can find a station near your ride that offers coffee, breakfast and a chance to win prizes and goodies.

This year, there are 70 stations and you can find one near you on this interactive map.

"If you visit biketoworkday.co and you pledge to ride — we really just need a little information about you, your name, your email address and the zip code that you're starting your ride from — we'll enter you into a contest to win a bunch of cool prizes," said Mokshagundam.

"Our Winter Bike to Work Day grand prize sponsor this year is AEG presents and they're going to be giving us three sets of four tickets to some shows at Fiddler's Green. And if you happen to visit the Mission Ballroom between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. you can actually win free tickets to a bunch of other shows."

Other prizes up for grabs include tickets to Styx & Kevin Cronin, Keith Urban, and Mt. Joy, according to organizers.

There are dozens of rest stations for bicyclists stretching across Boulder, Longmont, Fort Collins, Loveland, Louisville, Superior, Arvada, Wheat Ridge, Lakewood and Aurora.

Some stations will offer free chair massages and a place to get your bike checked out, including free repairs like brake adjustments and flat fixes.

If you’re new to biking to work in the Denver area and need help planning a route, this Denver bike map can help you find the best way to ride to work.

There is also a Bike Streets mobile app you can download here.

On Friday, Fort Collins is hosting its 18th annual Winter Bike to Work Day with the morning ride happening from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and the afternoon bike ride from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

There will be a bike to work bash at Odell Brewing from 4 to 7 p.m. at 800 E. Lincoln Avenue.

Boulder has plenty of events and fun planned for Winter Bike to Work Day 2024 and you can find a list of breakfast locations on this map.

The University of Colorado Boulder is hosting a station with free snacks and drinks at the Student Recreation Center from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.



Aurora cyclists can take their bikes to grab breakfast at the station located at the Highline Canal underpass, west of Chambers Road for free coffee and burritos.

"While at the station—located northeast of the Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway—learn the latest news about Aurora’s new citywide multimodal transportation master planning effort, Connecting Aurora," according to the city.

In Longmont, you can find some specials from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Left Hand Brewing station.

Longmont will serve up breakfast burritos and hot drinks at the City of Longmont Civic Center at 350 Kimbark Street.

In Aspen, cyclists can drop by Paepcke Park from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for free food and drinks as well as sign up to win free bike gear, water bottles and gift cards.

If I missed a Winter Bike to Work Day event, email me at ontwowheels@denver7.com and I'll add it.

Bike to Work Day happens in winter and in the summer. "Each Bike to Work Day, we encourage commuters in the Denver region to bike to work, helping them save money on their commutes, improve their health and lower stress levels — all while reducing traffic congestion and improving air quality," according to CDOT.

Since it'll be chilly on Friday, you can find winter riding tips and ways to stay warm on CDOT's website.

