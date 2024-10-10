Lots of smiles on two wheels as Park Hill Elementary celebrates first Bike Bus

DENVER – Wherever you rolled to work or school on Wednesday morning, you may have noticed lots of extra excited kids with bright smiles and big laughter echoing in certain Denver neighborhoods, thanks to Walk and Bike to School Day.

The Park Hill Elementary School community celebrated by launching their inaugural bike bus, a rolling band of students, organizers and volunteers who rolled to school skipping the 4-wheel rides.

“It's our very first Park Hill Elementary bike bus,” said Courtney Swearingen, a Park Hill parent.

And what a sight it was.

“It's just a fun way to move your body on the way to school to kind of say, hey, cars, move aside. We're going to move together as a community. It had great energy, music, lots of fun,” added organizer Liz Brodahl, alongside her beautiful Mongoose bike.

Denver7

Several different groups met in neighborhoods surrounding the school and rode down 19th Avenue to Park Hill.

“This was inspired by our friends at Brown International, Allen Cowgill, and then all also Odyssey, our neighbor in Park Hill,” said Brodahl.

Denver7’s On Two Wheels is also a big fan of the fellow bike bus at Brown International Academy in Denver’s Sloan Lake neighborhood.

Earlier this year, Denver7 Gives raised money – thanks to our generous viewers – to buy over 10 bikes for the kiddos at Brown who didn’t have an opportunity to ride.

Denver7 | Gives Elementary kids have the best day ever with new bikes thanks to Denver7 Gives Jeff Anastasio

The Bike Bus concept is a movement that has gained traction in the U.S. over the last several years. “It started in Europe and then picked up in Portland, Oregon, New Jersey, New York,” said Brodahl.

The very first Park Hill Bike Bus was led by a special guest – Denver’s next Assistant DA, John Walsh.

“Making sure the kids get to school both on their bikes and completely safe,” said Walsh next to his mountain bike. “When I was a kid, I used to walk to school, and that was just a great thing. It would be wonderful if we had an environment here in Denver where we could do that.”

“We're really excited to kick it off,” said Swearingen. “Why is this important to do this? Getting outside, community, health, excitement, beautiful weather and teaching our kids that we don't have to drive everywhere, so lots of reasons.”

Denver7

That excitement, was hard to contain.

"My adrenaline is pumping right now, like I just I feel energized, and I saw a lot of people like up out of the saddle, moving their body," said Brodahl. "It's a great way to get the blood flowing."

And there will be lots of opportunities for other Park Hill Elementary students to join future bike bus adventures.

Brodahl said they will ride from four different locations to school every Wednesday, rain or shine.

There was no doubt how popular their bike bus was on this very first ride. Both bike racks at Park Hill Elementary were completely filled and organizers said there were around 300 students who skipped the car to get their steps in or roll to class on this Walk and Bike to School day.

Watch today's adventure in the video player below.

Lots of smiles on two wheels as Park Hill Elementary celebrates first Bike Bus

If you love to bike in the Mile High City, we want to hear from you. Denver7’s ‘On Two Wheels’ is highlighting the issues and dangers facing cyclists in our city but is also looking to share the good things about biking in Colorado.

Denver7

If you know of a story or person we should highlight, email us at on2wheels@denver7.com or call 303-832-0207 and tell us what’s grinding your gears on our ‘On Two Wheels’ voicemail hotline.

In the video player below, you can watch the 'On Two Wheels' special report: Biking Dangers in Denver where seasoned riders share their close calls and advice for other cyclists when navigating the Mile High City.