Gov. Polis activates State Drought Task Force as low snowfall, record warmth intensifies drought conditions

DENVER — Colorado Governor Jared Polis activated the State Drought Task Force on Tuesday as low snowfall and record warmth intensifies drought conditions.

The State Drought Task Force was last activated in 2020 when the state saw the Cameron Peak, East Troublesome, Pine Gulch, Grizzly Creek and Logan wildfires. The East Troublesome ranks as the third most destructive wildfire in state history, according to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

“Colorado is experiencing the warmest year so far in our 131-year record, and one of the driest,” Gov. Polis said. “Activating the Drought Task Force will help ensure we are protecting one of our most precious resources by closely tracking impacts, supporting communities and coordinating better as we prepare for the year ahead.”

The governor also activated Phase 2 of Colorado's Drought Response Plan on Tuesday. The Colorado Water Conservation Board will continue tracking drought indicators, including snowpack, streamflow, soil moisture and reservoir storage. If conditions worsen, the governor's office said it will move the state to Phase 3 of the Drought Response Plan at which point the governor would make an official drought declaration.

About one-third of Colorado is experiencing severe drought conditions or worse. Statewide snow water equivalent currently ranks among the lowest in more than four decades, according to the governor's office.