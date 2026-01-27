Rocky Mountain National Park's Timber Creek Campground to close in August for construction, reopening in 2027

Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP)'s Timber Creek Campground will close in August for a construction project through the end of 2026. It's scheduled to reopen in 2027.

The Timber Creek Campground will open for this season in mid-May, but the last night that campers can book it is August 9.

Kyle Patterson with RMNP said this campground on the west side of RMNP is closing for a sewer system rehabilitation project. RMNP's most popular campground Moraine Park underwent utility improvements as well, beginning in 2023. It did not reopen until last year due to construction delays.

The Timber Creek Campground project will replace damaged and deteriorating sewer manholes, repair broken pipes and rehabilitate existing pipes. Patterson said the project is essential to ensure the campground's infrastructure can support future visitors.

Campers planning trips to the west side of RMNP should make different plans after August 9. Visitors can use Aspenglen, Glacier Basin or the now-open Moraine Park Campgrounds instead. These are on the east side of RMNP, but they'll remain open through the Timber Creek closure.

RMNP campground reservations can be made six months in advance here.

