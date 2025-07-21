Moraine Park Campground spots coming live Tuesday following rehabilitation project

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Campers anxiously awaiting to camp at Moraine Park in Rocky Mountain National Park are in luck, as reservation spots will become available Tuesday.

As Denver7 previously reported, the campground — the largest and most popular at RMNP — closed in May 2023 as part of the Moraine Park Campground and Utility Rehabilitation Project.

Plans to reopen the campground last summer did not shape up, and it was only until earlier this month that RMNP officials said the campground was reopening to campers.

After testing if the new water and wastewater systems can keep up with visitor demand, RMNP officials announced Monday campsite reservations will go live Tuesday, July 22 at 8 a.m., for reservations for July 23 through September 9.

Reservations will be available through this link.

The water and utility infrastructure in the Moraine Park Campground had not been updated since it first opened in the 1960s. Construction over the last two years has improved the water, wastewater, and electrical systems for Moraine Park, the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center, and the RMNP headquarters.

The project aimed to make underground utility improvements that would enable "year-round use of the campground for the next several decades, increase accessibility, and relocate sites away from sensitive wetlands while creating new sites," a park spokesperson told Denver7.