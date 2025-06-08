Wrong-way driver killed in crash with oncoming vehicle on NB I-25 in Denver; 4 injured

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 25 involving a wrong-way driver early Sunday morning that left one person dead and injured four others.

Police said the at-fault driver of a Dodge Caravan was killed in the crash. Their passenger had to be extricated and transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries.

Three occupants in the other vehicle, a Subaru, were also hospitalized, two with serious injuries.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-25 near the 20th Street exit.

Police said the at-fault driver likely got onto northbound I-25 from the Speer Street off-ramp and drove southbound until crashing into the northbound vehicle.

However, a video posted to social media shows the Dodge Caravan going southbound in the northbound lanes before the Speer interchange.

Denver7 has reached out to Denver police for additional details, but we have yet to hear back.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Northbound I-25 was closed for several hours, reopening around 9 a.m.