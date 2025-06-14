I-76 wrong-way crash kills 1, injures 2 in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed and two others injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 76 in Adams County Friday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. on the westbound lanes between Federal Boulevard and N. Pecos Street.

It involved two vehicles—a pickup truck and a sedan, according to Adams County Fire Rescue.

The agency said the driver of the truck was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when they crashed into the sedan head-on.

Emergency crews performed CPR on the truck passenger and extricated the trapped driver. However, the passenger did not survive.

Two others were transported to the hospital, including the driver of the truck. Their conditions are not known.

The Westminster Fire Department, Colorado State Patrol, and the Adams County Sheriff's Office assisted in the response.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased.

This is the second weekend in a row for deadly wrong-way crashes on Colorado interstates.

A wrong-way driver in a minivan was killed and four others injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 in Denver on June 8.

Prior to the Denver crash, the same minivan was seen driving the wrong way near Mead and nearly collided with a Colorado State Patrol vehicle.