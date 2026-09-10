'Your support has carried us.' Evergreen High School reflects on 1 year since shooting

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Thursday marks one year since the tragic shooting at Evergreen High School.

In a message sent to parents ahead of Sept. 10, district staff say they respect the decision of any students or family who decide to stay home Thursday, saying, their approach leading up to Thursday has been "guided by care, connection, and respect" for how people may navigate the day.

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The message also shared an optional connection event to support students Thursday.

The school’s Parent Teacher Student Association shared in a statement online there will be separate spaces for students and teachers Thursday, and invited the Evergreen community to attend the school’s football game Friday to “show our support, strength and solidarity”.

"Moving forward does not mean forgetting. We remember, we support one another, and we continue forward together," wrote PTSA President, Shellene Ellington.

Ever since the tragic day, the community has shown support and exemplified what it means to be “Evergreen Strong”.

One day after the tragedy, about 100 people gathered at Buchanan Park Recreation Center to show support for one another.

Caleb Foreman A sign that greeted attendees of the vigil in Evergreen on Thursday.

Businesses also showed their support.

As soon as you entered the mountain town, “Evergreen Strong” posters and banners could be seen as you drove by, sending messages to high school staff, students, and families that they weren’t alone.

Jacob Curtis

In a statement sent out ahead of Thursday’s remembrance, the high school recognized not only the Evergreen community but also “communities across Colorado and beyond” for their support.

They also recognized the resiliency shown by the Evergreen community, noting the achievements of students and specifically the Class of 2026.

The school's full statement on the One-Year Remembrance of Sept. 10, can be read below:

“As we mark the one-year remembrance of Sept. 10, the Evergreen High School community does so with profound gratitude for the love and care that has surrounded our students, staff and families over the past year.

Our Evergreen community—and communities throughout Colorado and beyond—showed up for EHS in countless ways. To our families, the first responders, mental health professionals, local businesses, community organizations, neighboring schools and districts, and everyone who reminded us that we were not alone: thank you. Your support has carried us through an extraordinarily difficult year.

Healing and recovery do not follow a timeline, and that work continues. We recognize that members of our community are in different places, and we remain committed to supporting one another with patience, compassion, and understanding.

At the same time, we have so much to celebrate. Despite extraordinary challenges, EHS remains the top-performing traditional high school in Jeffco Public Schools, with students continuing to lead their peers in PSAT and SAT performance. The percentage of students earning a 3 or higher on AP exams increased from 81% to 83%. Our School Performance Framework score—the state's annual measure of school performance—reached its highest level in four years and is the highest among all Jeffco high schools this year.

The Class of 2026 achieved a 100% graduation rate, earned more than $8 million in scholarship offers, and more than 90% are pursuing college. Our students also captured multiple state athletic championships (girls soccer, girls lacrosse, girls wrestling and boys diving), earned honors in performing arts competitions, and contributed thousands of volunteer hours to their community.

Perhaps most importantly, our students continued to show up for one another—leading, serving, competing, performing, laughing, and creating connection and belonging throughout a year unlike any other.

We are incredibly proud of our students, deeply grateful for our staff, and forever thankful for the love and care shown to EHS. As recovery continues, so does Evergreen—with respect for where we have been, support for one another today, and hope for what lies ahead.”