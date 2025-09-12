'We all live here. We all love here.': Community holds vigil one day after Evergreen HS shooting

EVERGREEN, Colo. — One day after a school shooting at Evergreen High School that injured two students, more than 100 people gathered at Buchanan Park Recreation Center to show support for one another.

The two victims remain in critical condition as of Thursday. One has been identified as 18-year-old Matthew Silverstone. His family released a statement asking for privacy as Matthew recovers:

“The family appreciates the community’s concern and support, but as we remain focused on our loved one’s recovery, we respectfully request privacy as we continue to heal and navigate the road ahead.”

The 16-year-old shooter sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died of his injuries on Wednesday.

"There's no answer. There will be stories and research and things put out about how the perpetrator was radicalized, or what the motives might have been, but it'll never be an answer that's sufficient," Colorado Governor Jared Polis said at the vigil. "There is no answer to these kinds of horrific, violent acts... Together, we will show that we will triumph over evil and we were better together."

Caleb Foreman Roughly a hundred people attended the vigil on Thursday.

Nancy Judge, president and CEO of the Evergreen Area Chamber of Commerce, said the evening was meant to show students they are loved and supported by the community.

"We all live here. We all love here," Judge said.

Caleb Foreman A sign that greeted attendees of the vigil in Evergreen on Thursday.

Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen also took the stage on Thursday evening. She led the crowd in a round of applause for both law enforcement and the school's teachers.

"When I heard from law enforcement officers about what happened — they have videos in the school — and it was teachers that threw themselves in front of kids. Not just saying that they would do anything to save their kids lives, but actually doing it," Pettersen told the crowd.

Evergreen High School will not have class on Friday.