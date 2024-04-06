Xcel Energy to shut off power to thousands in Colorado amid dangerous winds

DENVER — An estimated 55,000 Xcel Energy customers in Colorado will have their power shut off Saturday over wildfire concerns amid dangerous winds.

The company announced Saturday it would proceed with the public safety power shutoffs after warning customers on Friday of possible power disruptions.

Xcel Energy is planning to de-energize power lines beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday and lasting into Sunday.

The communities that may experience a power shutoff are primarily in Boulder County, small sections of Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Douglas and Broomfield Counties, and the West Denver Metro area along the foothills, the company said in a news release.

Wind gusts of about 90 mph are likely for the I-25 Corridor with the foothills feeling the brunt of this weekend’s windstorm where 100 mph gusts are possible, weather officials said.

In addition to the planned power shutoffs, the National Weather Service warned power outages, broken tree branches, and blowing dust will occur due to the wind.

To prepare for the high winds across the state, Xcel Energy said it will be operating the electric system “in a manner intended to enhance public safety and decrease the risk of wildfire,” according to a news release.

Typically, equipment on the electric system will attempt to restore power automatically within a few seconds if there’s an issue that causes a power outage on a line, such as when a tree branch falls on a line, a spokesperson said.

Xcel is changing those settings in many areas this weekend to prevent power from coming back up due to this weekend’s dangerous winds, warning customers outages may be more frequent and last longer than they typically would.

Xcel Energy will try to let customers know if power will be shut off in their area ahead of time, and advised people who have medical equipment that relies on electric service to take steps to prepare for potential extended outages.

A disconnected Xcel Energy power line was partially blamed for sparking the 2021 Marshall Fire in Boulder County that spread fast amid wind gusts of up to 115 mph. More than 1,000 homes were destroyed and two people lost their lives.

A mass action lawsuit against Xcel Energy was filed last year, claiming the energy provider is to blame for the most destructive fire in Colorado history.