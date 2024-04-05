Watch Now
Gorgeous forecast for Rockies' home opener: What to expect

Friday’s afternoon high temp should reach the mid-70s by opening pitch. Temps will reach the 60s by the late morning hours when fans swarm the bars and restaurants neighboring Coors Field.
Heading down to Coors Field for the Rockies home opener Friday? Look for partly cloudy skies along with mid-70s in the afternoon. The one caveat to Friday's forecast will be critically high fire danger coupled with incredibly strong winds.
coors field sunrise.jpg
Posted at 5:56 AM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 08:06:10-04

DENVER — If you’re headed to downtown Denver for the Rockies’ home opener, it’ll be a beautiful day.

Friday’s afternoon high temperature should reach the mid-70s by the afternoon. The temp will already warm into the 60s by the late morning hours when fans swarm the bars and restaurants neighboring Coors Field.

The one caveat to Friday's forecast will be critically high fire danger coupled with very strong winds. A Red Flag Warning will be in place for the I-25 corridor stretching across the Eastern Plains starting at 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. Friday. Winds could gust to 45 mph and with humidity values low, between 5 to 10 percent on the Front Range, it goes without saying to avoid any activities that could spark a fire outdoors.

fox hollow golf course fire_april 4 2024.jpg

Denver7 | Weather

Critical fire weather for portions of the plains, Palmer Divide Friday, NWS says

Óscar Contreras
4:44 PM, Apr 04, 2024

A high wind watch will go into effect Saturday morning through Sunday morning for Denver, the Foothills, I-25 corridor and plains, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines and create roof and fence damage. Scattered power outages are possible,” said the NWS.

Rockies opening day weather.jpg
Rockies home opener forecast

Along with the blustery winds, it'll be much cooler courtesy of a cold front dropping in on Saturday. Look out for scattered showers and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Conditions will remain soggy, blustery and cool Sunday and into Monday. The Denver metro area could see a rain/snow mix Monday with heavier snow in the mountains.

So far, it looks like slightly warmer and drier weather return next Tuesday. Low to mid 60s linger Wednesday and beyond.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

