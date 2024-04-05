Gorgeous forecast for Rockies' home opener: What to expect

DENVER — If you’re headed to downtown Denver for the Rockies’ home opener, it’ll be a beautiful day.

Friday’s afternoon high temperature should reach the mid-70s by the afternoon. The temp will already warm into the 60s by the late morning hours when fans swarm the bars and restaurants neighboring Coors Field.

The one caveat to Friday's forecast will be critically high fire danger coupled with very strong winds. A Red Flag Warning will be in place for the I-25 corridor stretching across the Eastern Plains starting at 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. Friday. Winds could gust to 45 mph and with humidity values low, between 5 to 10 percent on the Front Range, it goes without saying to avoid any activities that could spark a fire outdoors.

Denver7 | Weather Critical fire weather for portions of the plains, Palmer Divide Friday, NWS says Óscar Contreras

A high wind watch will go into effect Saturday morning through Sunday morning for Denver, the Foothills, I-25 corridor and plains, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines and create roof and fence damage. Scattered power outages are possible,” said the NWS.

Denver7 Rockies home opener forecast

Along with the blustery winds, it'll be much cooler courtesy of a cold front dropping in on Saturday. Look out for scattered showers and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Conditions will remain soggy, blustery and cool Sunday and into Monday. The Denver metro area could see a rain/snow mix Monday with heavier snow in the mountains.

So far, it looks like slightly warmer and drier weather return next Tuesday. Low to mid 60s linger Wednesday and beyond.

