Mass action lawsuit alleges Xcel Energy is to blame for Marshall Fire

Lawyers representing victims of the Marshall Fire on Thursday filed a mass action lawsuit against Xcel Energy, claiming the energy provider is to blame for the most destructive fire in Colorado history.

It seeks economic and non-economic damages for the role Xcel played in the devastating blaze. Twenty-four plaintiffs, including homeowners and community members, are part of the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed in Boulder County’s District Court Thursday, alleges “Xcel Energy’s power lines and energy utility equipment caused the Marshall Fire, which led to significant harm to the environment and public health.”

The group of attorneys behind the suit released this statement to Denver7:

"The survivors of the Marshall Fire have been suffering through this event for 17 months and their struggle won't end anytime soon. Today, the Boulder County Sheriff's office has peeled back the curtain as to the cause of the fire and we now know Xcel Energy was responsible for starting the fire. We have filed a lawsuit on behalf of those survivors against Xcel today and we will not stop fighting until they have fully recovered."



The lawsuit was announced on the same day the Boulder County Sheriff's Office revealed the findings of its investigation into the cause and origin of the Marshall Fire, which burned more than 6,000 acres and destroyed over 1,000 homes.

That investigation found hot particles from a disconnected Xcel power line caused one ignition point in the massive blaze. Embers from a residential fire, which was set on Dec. 24 and reignited by wind six days later, was the source of another ignition point, according to the investigation.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in that press conference that no charges would be filed against Xcel Energy because there is "insufficient evidence a crime was committed."

The residents responsible for the buried fire would also not face charges, Dougherty said.

“This fire was terribly destructive and traumatic for so many people,” he said. “We make our decisions about charging criminal offenses by evidence and not based on emotion. We’ve gone through all of the evidence in the case and what I want to really stress to the community is: If we were to tell you today that we were filing charges, it would be wrong and unethical.”

