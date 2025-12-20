Xcel Energy hopes power will be restored to "large number" of customers by Sunday

DENVER – As powerful, hurricane force strength winds pounded Colorado on Friday prompting power outages across the state, Xcel Energy said the utility “expects a large number of customers will be restored” by Sunday.

In a news release, Xcel Energy said it would directly contact customers about restoration efforts by Saturday morning.

As of Friday evening, over 85,000 Xcel Energy customers were without power, according to its outage map.

Xcel Energy is aiming at restoring power to customers by noon on Sunday but warned that the outage could extend into Monday for some customers.

“The safety of crew members is paramount as they work to restore power. Xcel Energy asks customers to help keep crew members safe as they work diligently to restore power as quickly as possible,” wrote Xcel Energy in a release.



Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) continued Friday, which are done in an effort to mitigate wildfire risk due to damaged lines.

“PSPS events reduce the risk of wildfires and protect public safety. Xcel Energy uses weather forecasts and other data sources to decide how to best protect the customers and communities it serves. Key factors in calling for a PSPS event include high winds, low relative humidity and dry ground conditions and all are present today,” the utility wrote in the release.

“Customers who live in areas where power lines are underground, or do not see damage in their immediate area can still be impacted by a PSPS or power outage due to how their neighborhood connects to the larger grid.”

Gov. Jared Polis released a statement Friday excoriating Xcel and demanding the energy company provide more transparency and clear communication to customers around the utility's public safety power shutoffs (PSPS) and weather-related outages to Colorado consumers, including schools and businesses.

“No Coloradan should be wondering if they will or will not have power, and when it may be turned on again, or worse, receive no communication or confusing communication. Xcel energy must do their part in keeping communities safe, while also ensuring they are informing communities with the best, most up-to-date information possible before, during and after weather events so that people, schools and institutions can make informed decisions,” wrote Polis’ office.

For Coloradans who have lost power and need to charge devices, Xcel Energy said it has partnered with the American Red Cross and other local agencies to set up resource centers.

