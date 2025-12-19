Did you lose power during Xcel's power shutoff? Your food and some of your meds may no longer be safe

If you are among those who lost power or will lose power Friday as part of Xcel's public safety power shutoff, some foods and medications in your refrigerator may no longer be safe to use.

Jefferson County is among the counties dealing with Xcel's preemptive power shutoffs. In response, the county's public health department put together a helpful list of tips to keep you and your family safe.

Let's start with food.

If the power has been out for more than four hours, you should throw away any food in the refrigerator. Food in the freezer is probably OK if ice crystals are still on them.

If you need food assistance because of spoiled food, Food Bank of the Rockies is a wonderful resource. They have a "food finder" tool on their website to help you find the closest food pantry. Click here for the Food Finder.

As for medicines... those requiring refrigeration should be discarded after a day without power unless the label says otherwise. Life-saving meds may be used temporarily until a replacement supply is available. But all refrigerated medications should be replaced as soon as possible.

JeffCo Public Health also warns against tasting food to determine if it is safe. Instead, check each item carefully and when unsure, it is safest to throw it away. To help keep food fresh during a power outage, set refrigerators and freezers to the coldest setting.

And remember:



Cold foods should stay at 41°F or below.

Keep fridge and freezer doors shut as much as possible to trap the cold.

Tuck away leftovers, proteins and dairy into the freezer for extra safety.

Do not store food in the snow. Animals and unpredictable temperatures can spoil the food.

And when in doubt, throw it out.