Wild Bear Nature Center launches fundraising campaign after Nederland fire

NEDERLAND, Colo. - As the folks at Wild Bear Nature Center step into their future, they're still processing the unexpected tragedy that forced them to say goodbye to their past.

"There were some irreplaceable items, including some educational materials. We had specimens that were certified through the state. And then lastly, we unfortunately lost several of our ambassador animals," said Matthew Celesta, Director of Development for Wild Bear Nature Center.

The old location is a complete loss, along with more than a dozen other businesses in downtown Nederland, after a fire tore through a shopping center earlier this month.

"While our programs largely happen outside, it's great to have an indoor space for weather or cold hands to eat lunch and things like that. So we lost that space," said Frankie Beard, Director of Educational Operations.

Aside from Wild Bear being the bridge that connects the community to the great outdoors, the physical space they had before offered a crucial service: licensed child care.

"A lot of folks rely on us to watch their kids while they still work. That is, just a really big need in the community," said Beard.

The organization said they are working with the State about their child care license to get that portion of their programming up and running as soon as possible.

The organization has launched a fire recovery fund to help. Thanks to an anonymous donor, donations will go even further.

"We got someone who was willing to give us $150,000, but we needed to raise that much to unlock the funds," said Celesta.

All funds donated will go toward the new facility, set to open in Fall 2026.

"We really, are truly rising from the ashes of this tragedy," said Celesta.

Click here to donate to the cause.