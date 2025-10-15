Anonymous donor kickstarts relief fund for Wild Bear Nature Center after Caribou Village Shopping Center fire

NEDERLAND, Colo. — An anonymous donor has kick started a relief fund for the Wild Bear Nature Center after the Caribou Village Shopping Center fire last week.

The Wild Bear Nature Center said the donor pledged a $150,000 matching gift that will be unlocked dollar for every dollar someone else donates to the fund.

The money raised will go toward replacing all the essential educational materials and teaching supplies lost in the fire, and accelerate the completion of the center's permanent location near Mud Lake.

The Wild Bear Nature Center in the Caribou Village Shopping Center was decimated when the complex caught fire in the early morning hours of October 9.

"The loss is profound—including the loss of our ambassador animals! The fire took everything, our educational tools and supplies, exhibits, murals and gift shop, impacting our programs and shutting down our general visitors' center," the Wild Bear Nature Center said on the fundraiser's website.

This was a temporary facility for the Wild Bear Nature Center while a permanent building is constructed. It will eventually be located on five acres adjacent to Boulder County Open Space.

Donations to the fire relief fund can be made online here, or by mailing a check here:

Wild Bear Nature Center

P.O. Box 3017

Nederland, CO 80466

So far, the fire relief fund has raised $94,915 with 568 people supporting the fundraising effort.

"Please help us reach this goal to make the most impact from both your contribution and this potential gift," the Wild Bear Nature Center said on the fundraiser's website.

