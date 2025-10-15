Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ConsumerMoney

Actions

Anonymous donor kickstarts relief fund for Wild Bear Nature Center after Caribou Village Shopping Center fire

Just four days after a devastating fire tore through part of Nederland’s downtown business district, destroying 18 businesses and displacing nearly 100 workers, a small sign of hope has emerged.
Nederland grocery store reopens just four days after devastating fire next door
Nederland turning disaster into determination in wake of devastating business fire
Nederland deli owner feeds shopping center fire victims, first responders through nonprofit kitchen
Leaders go to Nederland to support businesses impacted by shopping center fire
News conference: Boulder County officials provide update on fire at Nederland strip mall
Shopping center fire in Nederland devastates community
Nederland business owners devastated by early morning shopping center fire
Denver7 talks with business owners affected by Caribou Village fire
Evacuation order in effect due to fire at Caribou Village Shopping Center
Evacuation order in effect for fire at Caribou Village Shopping Center Thursday
Wild Bear Nature Center is moving its tracks from downtown Nederland into Mother Nature
E.J. Meade explains design of Wild Bear Nature Center's new home
Sally Brady explains how special glass window at nature center works
wild bear nature center.jpg
Inside Wild Bear Nature Center.jpg
Construction on Wild Bear Nature Center.jpg
Posted

NEDERLAND, Colo. — An anonymous donor has kick started a relief fund for the Wild Bear Nature Center after the Caribou Village Shopping Center fire last week.

The Wild Bear Nature Center said the donor pledged a $150,000 matching gift that will be unlocked dollar for every dollar someone else donates to the fund.

The money raised will go toward replacing all the essential educational materials and teaching supplies lost in the fire, and accelerate the completion of the center's permanent location near Mud Lake.

The Wild Bear Nature Center in the Caribou Village Shopping Center was decimated when the complex caught fire in the early morning hours of October 9.

"The loss is profound—including the loss of our ambassador animals! The fire took everything, our educational tools and supplies, exhibits, murals and gift shop, impacting our programs and shutting down our general visitors' center," the Wild Bear Nature Center said on the fundraiser's website.

This was a temporary facility for the Wild Bear Nature Center while a permanent building is constructed. It will eventually be located on five acres adjacent to Boulder County Open Space.

Donations to the fire relief fund can be made online here, or by mailing a check here:

Wild Bear Nature Center
P.O. Box 3017
Nederland, CO 80466

So far, the fire relief fund has raised $94,915 with 568 people supporting the fundraising effort.

"Please help us reach this goal to make the most impact from both your contribution and this potential gift," the Wild Bear Nature Center said on the fundraiser's website.

Prior coverage:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.