Evacuation order in effect for part of Nederland due to fire at Caribou Village Shopping Center

An evacuation order was issued early Thursday morning for part of Nederland due to a fire at the Caribou Village Shopping Center, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

People in the areas between Peak to Peak Highway and Peakview Road are under evacuation orders, as well as those from Bridge west to Highway 119.





Anyone near Hurricane Hill and the areas south of Highway 119, between Bridge west and Hurricane Hill are also instructed to leave the area immediately.

The evacuation order was issued at 3:28 a.m. Thursday, according to Boulder County Sheriff's Office public information officer Vinnie Montez, after a deputy spotted the fire and called it in. In 2023, Nederland got rid of its police department so the Boulder County Sheriff's Office now patrols the town.

Montez said the sheriff's office has closed several roads due to the firefight underway, including Big Springs Drive eastbound at Highway 119/Peak to Peak Highway. Eastbound Lakeview Drive at Highway 1192 and Westbound Lakeview Drive at Conger Street are also shut down.

The Nederland Fire Protection District and other agencies responding to the fire were able to knock down some flames, before a hot spot erupted again.