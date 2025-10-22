Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Greenwood Village PD searching for missing 11-year-old girl last seen Tuesday evening

Maria "Masha" Lytkina left Campus Middle School after school on her Liv green mountain bike and was last seen near Tufts and Broadway around 6 p.m., according to police.
Greenwood Village Police Department
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The Greenwood Village Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday evening.

Maria "Masha" Lytkina, 11, was reported missing by her parents. She left Campus Middle School after school on her Liv green mountain bike and was last seen near Tufts and Broadway around 6 p.m., according to police.

Lytkina was last seen wearing light-colored sweatpants, a blue hoodie and Ugg boots. She was also carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information about the missing girl's whereabouts is asked to call Greenwood Village PD at 303-773-2525.

