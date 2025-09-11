One victim identified in Evergreen High School shooting as both remain in critical condition

An 18-year-old student was one of the two people injured when a fellow student opened fire at Evergreen High School Wednesday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office identified Matthew Silverstone as one of the victims. His family released a statement asking for privacy as Matthew recovers:

“The family appreciates the community’s concern and support, but as we remain focused on our loved one’s recovery, we respectfully request privacy as we continue to heal and navigate the road ahead.”

The two victims were taken to CommonSpirit St. Anthony’s Hospital in Lakewood after the shooting Wednesday. Both remained in critical condition Thursday, though one had been moved to a Children’s Hospital.

Authorities on Wednesday had said one of the victims had “non-life threatening injuries.” That victim’s condition was reclassified as “critical” at Children’s Hospital.

It was not clear which hospital was treating Silverstone.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.