What is a 'confined space'? Digging into OSHA's definition as we try to learn more about Colorado dairy deaths

KEENESBURG, Colo. — Denver7’s Allie Jennerjahn was working to learn more Friday morning about the deaths of six people in a “confined space” accident at a dairy in Weld County.

We know the accident occurred Wednesday evening at Prospect Valley Dairy in Keenesburg and that a high school student was among the victims.

Dispatch calls indicated gas masks may be necessary during the rescue effort. In a statement to Denver7, the Weld County coroner’s office said the deaths were being investigated as a possible gas exposure but that an autopsy would determine an official cause of death.

Few other details had been confirmed publicly in the 36 hours following the tragedy.

We spoke to a man who said he used to work at the dairy and was friends with the people who died.

“No one could tell me what happened here but something happened,” he told us Thursday. “That's why I came, because they were my friends.”

While we work to confirm more from officials, we are digging into the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s definition of a “confined space.”

The regulatory agency defines a confined space as one that:

Is large enough for a worker to enter and complete a task in,

Has limited or restricted means of entry or exit, and

Is not designed for continuous human occupancy.

OSHA has a lengthy list of possible confined spaces in agriculture, several of which could also involve gas exposure:

Grain and feed storage facilities

Corrugated steel bins

Silos

Sumps, tunnels, and pump pits

Dump pits

Forage storage

Manure storage tanks

Manure/bio-digester units

Manure transport vehicles (tanks and applicators)

Bulk transport vehicles

Sprayer and chemical transport vehicles

Forage and silage dump wagons

Feed grinders/mixers

Feed mixer wagons/tanks

Storage and mixing tanks, bins, and silos

Fermentation vessels

Environmentally controlled fruit and vegetable storage units

Bulk liquid storage tanks

Containment areas around diked storage tanks

Wells, cisterns, dry wells, septic tanks

Grain driers

Fuel storage tanks

Denver7 is continuing its work to learn more about what happened at the dairy and will update our online coverage here and in our initial reporting when we have more confirmed.