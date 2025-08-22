These are victims of the deadly Colorado dairy accident in Keenesburg

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KEENESBURG, Colo. — Family members of at least four of the six people killed at a dairy earlier this week identified their loved ones Friday, as questions remain about the deadly accident in Keenesburg.

Six people, including a high school student, died in what Weld County authorities initially called a “dairy accident” at a dairy at Prospect Ranch.

Denver7 continues to learn more about the victims of the deadly accident, who were identified as follows.

Oscar Espinoza:

OSCAR ESPINOZA weld county dairy.jpeg
Oscar Espinoza

Alejandro Espinoza:

ALEJANDRO ESPINOZA weld county dairy.jpeg
Alejandro Espinoza

Jorge Sanchez:

JORGE SANCHEZ weld county dairy.jpeg
Jorge Sanchez

Carlos Espinoza:

CARLOS ESPINOZA weld county dairy.jpeg
Carlos Espinoza

Two other victims in the deadly accident have yet to be identified.

The Weld County Coroner’s Office said Thursday preliminary findings showed they all died as a “result of gas exposure in a confined space,” though a final determination for a cause and manner of death for all six was pending autopsy and toxicology results.

Two separate sources in the dairy industry with knowledge of the deadly incident told Denver7 earlier Friday a worker went into a manure pit to possibly “adjust a valve” when, they suspect, the worker accidentally turned on a valve or pump with his phone, which caused a release of hydrogen sulfide. The toxic gas is formed as a result of decomposing animal manure and can lead to immediate death in high concentrations.

The sources said that worker immediately collapsed before five others rushed in to save him, despite an on-site supervisor yelling at them not to go in.

One of the victims was a 17-year-old boy who was helping his father out before returning to school in the coming days, the sources said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of some of the workers who died in the accident.

