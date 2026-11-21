DENVER — This time last year, Mile High United Way’s Joan Leprino Community Corner was just starting to come to life.

Now, it’s a reality and serves as a space for families to receive food assistance, help with taxes, and other services.

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The space was previously a coffee shop run by the nonprofit Work Options, which also provided job skills training for women. During the pandemic, MHUW said less foot traffic downtown led the nonprofit to move out of the space and continue operations as a mobile coffee shop.

“Downtown was closed, and so we're like, ‘when can a building be more than a building? When can we continue to grow and adapt to our community needs?’ So we thought, ‘Let's turn it into a food resource, so that families in our community, families in our programs, know where their next meal is coming from,’" recalled Katy Walton, the chief of staff with Mile High United Way.

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The community corner opened a couple of months ago and is still in the beginning stages of enrollment for the food pantry, but they are already seeing the positive impact from having a resource like this easily accessible for families.

“Monday we registered a lot of our internal program families, and so a lot of them yesterday (Tuesday) got to come to the community corner for the very first time and experience and go shopping and really feel that added benefit and that wraparound support that we like to offer,” said Walton.

As of now, the Community Corner is serving participants from internal programs with plans of opening to the broader community in the future.

“This just being a manifestation of the community that we try to create at Mile High United Way,” she said happily.

And that sense of community is felt throughout the entire organization.

“I always say that here at Mile Highway, we are a big family,” said Catalina Gonsales, the director of Mile High United Way’s Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters (HIPPY) program and Community Engagement.

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“Our families are super grateful and excited about our community corner because they have shared with me many times that they just feel like they're going into a place that they are super welcome, and the first time they came, they were like, "Can we grab more than one thing,' or 'It's okay if I grab a little bit of everything?'" Gonsales said.

“Our answer was, ‘Of course, you can take as many things you will need for your family,’” she added.

Gonsales recalled a time when the organization delivered food to a family who couldn’t drive, saying, “We try to go where our families are in trying to support those needs that they have.”

“I feel that we give hope to our families, something that ... they're looking for,” she added.

That hope is made possible through one of the organization’s largest fundraisers, the Turkey Trot.

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During this holiday season, you can help support the mission of MHUW programs.

All funds from the Mile High United Way Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving at Washington Park will support various Mile High United Way programs, including the community corner, 211 services, the Early Childhood Education Center, and home instruction programs that help parents prepare their children for school success.

“We already know that inflation — groceries are more expensive than — and they're at all-time high. Everything is so much more expensive, and so all of the money that we raise during the winter will help make sure that we can continue to support people with their utility assistance, their rent assistance, with their food assistance, and things like that,” she added.

Walton says on Thanksgiving Day at the event, you can also help fill and purchase bags that will go to the Community Corner. The proceeds will help buy food for the pantry.

“Especially during the cold, during the holiday season, when people are paying more for utilities and things like that, we do expect the need to go up ... and so we're just doing all the little things we can do to make sure that we're ready for that,” she said.

Last year, Mile High United Way raised $770,000 from more than 11,000 Turkey Trot participants.

To register for this year's Turkey Trot, click here.