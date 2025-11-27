52nd annual Mile High United Way Turkey Trot has record-breaking turnout

DENVER — Nearly 12,000 racers filled Washington Park for Mile High United Way’s 52nd annual Turkey Trot Thursday morning.

Jenn Beck with Mile High United Way said 11,600 racers participated this year, surpassing the previous record of 11,000 from the event’s 50th anniversary in 2023.

“We are so excited today,” she exclaimed. “You can kind of feel the buzz.”

The proceeds going directly towards United Way’s essential programs, like the 211 help center that provides people with access to shelter, food, health care and childcare.

“You can access your basic needs through us, through 211,” Beck explained. “And then we also support people throughout their journey, whether it's through education, professional development as well as early education for kids.”

Some runners used this as motivation to participate in the Thanksgiving Day four-mile race.

“It's a good community event. It's for a good cause,” Scott Harcus said when asked why he came out for the event. “We've been traveling the last couple years, but it's good to be back.”

Several families showed up in matching costumes before they head back home for Thanksgiving.

One family who just moved to Denver expressed their excitement to participate together.

“We wanted to do something local, so we're excited,” one member of the Wheatley family told Denver7.

Denver7

“We flew all the way out from Ohio, Cleveland, Ohio to be here with them today,” another added.

Another family, decked out in matching turkey hats said, “I think it's gonna be fun run with the whole family.”

Denver7

Even though it was a sea of Thanksgiving themed outfits, there were a few racers that stuck out in their Christmas attire.

"I'm one of those Christmas lights before Thanksgiving people, the Christmas tree's up and we're ready for the holiday," Maggie Nagle who was dressed in a Christmas sweater and a Christmas light headband, said. "Christmas is just filled with so much joy, and I love to start that early."

Denver7

Whether participated decided to walk or run the four miles, everyone had the same goal of bringing the community together.

“One word to describe this race would be community. We just come together when families are in need,” Beck said. “This is what Denver is about.”

In 2024, the event brought in 10,200 participants and raised $641,000.

This year, the event raised $770,000.