DENVER — Mile High United Way (MHUW) is working to provide an open door for Denver metro families who need food assistance, help on taxes, and other resources through a new community corner at the nonprofit's building on Park Avenue in Denver.

The resource center will take over an unused portion of the building. This summer, the space will be complete with stocked fridges, pantries, and volunteers ready to serve families.

Mile High United Way to open food pantry with tax services thanks to community support

“The need is higher than ever. We saw during the pandemic that our 211 calls were incredibly high and food insecurity was at the top of that list. This past year we took over 17,000 calls about food insecurity," said Katy Walton, MHUW vice president of volunteer and community engagement.

The space was previously a coffee shop ran by the nonprofit Work Options, which also provided job skill training for women. During the pandemic, MHUW said less foot traffic downtown led the nonprofit to move out of the space and continue operations as a mobile coffee shop.

"That just sort of left this space open for us to dream," Walton said. "What else can we do to really meet the needs of our community?"

Mile High United Way A rendering of the future community corner currently being constructed at Mile High United Way (MHUW) on Park Avenue in Denver.

When the community corner opens next summer, it will offer fresh produce, bread, and canned goods in an environment designed to feel welcoming rather than charitable.

"You feel like you're showing up to a grocery store," Walton said. "We're not reaching down into a community, we're wrapping ourselves around it because sometimes I need help and sometimes you need help and... We're all in this together."

Volunteers at the resource center will also provide free tax services for families two to three days a week during tax season, with opportunities for tax help throughout the year.

“We have an amazing tax program called Tax Help Colorado and it is across the state," Walston said. "A lot of our families — this is like the largest paycheck that they’ll get in their year is their tax refund.”

During this holiday season, you can help support the mission of MHUW programs. All funds from the Mile High United Way Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving at Washington Park will support various Mile High United Way programs, including the community corner, 211 services, the Early Childhood Education Center, and home instruction programs that help parents prepare their children for school success.

Last year, Mile High United Way raised $641,000 from more than 10,000 Turkey Trot participants.

To register for this year's Turkey Trot, click here.